LA Times Today: California’s aging dams
Fifty years ago this month, the Sylmar Earthquake shook Southern California and nearly collapsed the lower Van Norman Dam in Granada Hills.
Federal engineers have found three major dams around L.A. that are structurally unsafe: the Whittier Narrows, Prado, and Mojave River.
L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagun writes that, although earthquakes are the biggest threat to dams, extreme weather due to climate change is also a growing concern.
