LA Times Today: California bullet train’s cost overruns and delays
The California bullet train project, unofficially dubbed “the train to nowhere,” has been plagued with problems, from more than 800-million dollars in new cost overruns to delay after delay during its construction.
Now, the agency overseeing the project is seeking more than four-billion dollars to finish completing the first section of the system from Merced to Bakersfield.
L.A. Times special contributor Ralph Vartabedian has been covering this project and joined us with the latest.
