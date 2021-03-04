LA Times Today: The case of the misused vaccine access codes
The L.A. Times was the first to report that, despite being intended for use in the most hard-hit communities, vaccine appointment access codes have circulated widely among the wealthier, work-from-home set in Los Angeles.
Many of the people who used the codes improperly were not yet eligible to receive the vaccine according to the tier system, but were still able to make appointments on the MyTurn website.
L.A. Times metro reporter Julia Wick broke the story.
