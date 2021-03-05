LA Times Today: Law enforcement confronts an old threat: far-right extremism in the ranks
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
In recent weeks, members of law enforcement and the military have been identified as taking part in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.
While there have been cases of far-right extremism in law enforcement in the past, the insurrection is bringing renewed attention to this threat.
L.A. Times reporter Kevin Rector wrote about how leaders from local police to the highest levels of government and the military are confronting this issue.
While there have been cases of far-right extremism in law enforcement in the past, the insurrection is bringing renewed attention to this threat.
L.A. Times reporter Kevin Rector wrote about how leaders from local police to the highest levels of government and the military are confronting this issue.