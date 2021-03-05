LA Times Today: Column One: Newspaper photo unlocks childhood mysteries for two Holocaust survivors
Last spring, when COVID lockdowns and stay-at-home orders went into place, Holocaust survivor Marion Ein Lewin wrote a moving piece for the L.A. Times about the power of the human spirit.
The commentary, which included a black-and-white photograph of Marion and her twin brother dressed in Dutch costumes, resonated with many readers.
But what happened next, no one expected.
L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez joined us with more on this incredible story.
