Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 07:12
LA Times Today: A community garden hopes its cash crop is a hot sauce called Los Angeles
Share
California

LA Times Today: A community garden hopes its cash crop is a hot sauce called Los Angeles

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
A community garden in El Monte has been focusing on a new cash crop that may transform their passion for gardening into a livelihood. It’s hot sauce!

L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano visited the garden where they grow the chili peppers and got a taste of the hot sauce himself.
California