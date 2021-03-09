LA Times Today: A community garden hopes its cash crop is a hot sauce called Los Angeles
A community garden in El Monte has been focusing on a new cash crop that may transform their passion for gardening into a livelihood. It’s hot sauce!
L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano visited the garden where they grow the chili peppers and got a taste of the hot sauce himself.
