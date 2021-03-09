LA Times Today: How life is changing for some of the fully vaccinated
President Joe Biden has pledged there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines for all American adults by the end of May.
But what is life really like for the fully vaccinated?
L.A. Times reporter Maura Dolan wrote about how the vaccine has changed the lives of some people, from dating to travel and other events.
