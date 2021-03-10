LA Times Today: Column One: A Santa Ana student’s work on behalf of her father helped send her to Harvard.
The daughter of Mexican and Salvadoran immigrants, Santa Ana High School student Cielo Echegoyén was always focused on her goal of attending college.
But when her father faced deportation, Cielo knew she had to help and immersed herself in studying law to help free him.
Months later, her father was released. And Cielo is headed to Harvard.
Cielo joined us to share her incredible story.
