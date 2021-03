LA Times Today: Column One: Boat rescue reunion 35 years later

In 1986, 9-year-old Desireé Rodriguez and her family headed out on their boat for a day of fishing off of Catalina Island - a monthly tradition for the Riverside family.But what started off as a carefree day trip turned into tragedy.L.A. Times staff writer Faith Pinho shared the story about Desireé, the sole survivor of a terrifying boat accident, and her emotional reunion with her rescuers 35 years later.