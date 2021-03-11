LA Times Today: LAUSD Reopening Plan

Los Angeles teachers, parents and students now have a clearer picture of what a return to in-person learning will look like amid the pandemic.



The L.A. Unified School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative deal for reopening elementary, middle and high schools.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume joins us with details.