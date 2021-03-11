LA Times Today: Montebello Barnyard Zoo
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Starting last March the Montebello Barnyard Zoo, like countless other small businesses, was forced to close due to the pandemic.
But, the family-run petting zoo faced an added pressure – keeping their animals alive.
We joined L.A. Times staff writer Andrew Campa as he visited the zoo and spoke with the family about their journey to re-opening.
But, the family-run petting zoo faced an added pressure – keeping their animals alive.
We joined L.A. Times staff writer Andrew Campa as he visited the zoo and spoke with the family about their journey to re-opening.