LA Times Today: Montebello Barnyard Zoo
California

LA Times Today: Montebello Barnyard Zoo

Starting last March the Montebello Barnyard Zoo, like countless other small businesses, was forced to close due to the pandemic.

But, the family-run petting zoo faced an added pressure – keeping their animals alive.

We joined L.A. Times staff writer Andrew Campa as he visited the zoo and spoke with the family about their journey to re-opening.
