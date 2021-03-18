LA Times Today: An Asian American family was being harassed. Now their neighbors stand guard
Since the pandemic began, violence and hate incidents directed at Asian Americans have surged across the nation and locally.
A family in Orange County experienced this first hand, as they were targeted and harassed at their Ladera Ranch home.
L.A. Times staff writer Hannah Fry wrote about their experience and how neighbors are stepping in to put an end it.
