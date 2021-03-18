LA Times Today: Rural California helped fuel Governor Newsom recall effort
Leaders of the Republican-backed effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom submitted more than two million signatures, in hopes of triggering a special election later this year.
The campaign has been fueled in rural areas of California, where many residents complain of government overreach, environmental regulations and social issues they think are too liberal in their conservative strongholds.
L.A. Times staff writer Hailey Branson-Potts spoke with people all over Northern California to hear their stories.
