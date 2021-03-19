LA Times Today: L.A. Times Collaborates with Iconic Newsstand to Feature Local Artists’ Work

For decades, the Farmers Market Newsstand, one of the few newsstands still standing in Los Angeles, was home to a mural originally commissioned by the L.A. Times.



Over the years, the mural faded so owner Paul Sobel reached out to the paper to give the mural a much needed refresh.