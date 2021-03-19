LA Times Today: DACA recipients on the front lines during COVID-19

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

They are doctors and nurses, grocery workers and business owners who were brought to the United States as children without legal status.



But, while the future of these DACA recipients lies in the hands of lawmakers, many of these “dreamers” have been working on the front lines during the pandemic.



Independent filmmakers Ivan Kashinsky and Karla Gachet captured some of their stories.