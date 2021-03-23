Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 05:35
LA Times Today: Parents struggle with schools reopening
Share
California

LA Times Today: Parents struggle with schools reopening

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
As policymakers push for schools to reopen, parents and caregivers across California have been faced with a difficult decision on whether they should send their kids back to school.

L.A. Times staff writer Paloma Esquivel joined us with the story.
California