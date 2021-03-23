LA Times Today: Parents struggle with schools reopening
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
As policymakers push for schools to reopen, parents and caregivers across California have been faced with a difficult decision on whether they should send their kids back to school.
L.A. Times staff writer Paloma Esquivel joined us with the story.
L.A. Times staff writer Paloma Esquivel joined us with the story.