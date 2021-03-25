LA Times Today: Addressing anti-Asian racism in America
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Last week, eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were murdered in a domestic terror attack spread out over several miles in the Atlanta metro area.
The shootings brought to the forefront what activists and community leaders have been saying for months. Anti-Asian sentiment is prevalent and dangerous. L.A. Times staff writer, Anh Do covers the Asian-American community in California and has been listening to their stories.
The shootings brought to the forefront what activists and community leaders have been saying for months. Anti-Asian sentiment is prevalent and dangerous. L.A. Times staff writer, Anh Do covers the Asian-American community in California and has been listening to their stories.