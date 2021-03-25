LA Times Today: Column One: College students bond with chatbots
Navigating life as a college student can be challenging, especially if you’re a new student or the first in your family to attend.
Now answers to questions like, “What’s the deadline to file for federal financial aid?” are just a text message away ,thanks to chatbots powered by artificial intelligence.
L.A. Times reporter Nina Agrawal and Tara Hughes from Cal State Channel Islands joined us with how this technology works and how students are bonding with the bots.
