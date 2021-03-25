LA Times Today: Column One: Letters to chemo patients from survivors provide comfort and strength

In an effort to create community and comforting membership in a club no one ever wanted to join, UCLA Health began a project in April, collecting letters from cancer survivors to be given to new patients beginning chemotherapy.



L.A. Times staff reporter Deborah Netburn spent time with some of these women.