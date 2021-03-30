LA Times Today: Amid COVID-19, the conversation you don’t want to have is the one you need most
COVID-19 patients can go from bad to worse quickly, leaving many families with little time to make tough decisions.
But, since the winter surge, a team of doctors and social workers at providence St. Joseph hospital in Orange have begun asking some of their sickest patients what they would choose if drastic measures were ever needed to keep them alive.
L.A. Times staff writer Maria L. LaGanga joined us with more on these difficult but necessary conversations.
