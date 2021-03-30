LA Times Today: QAnon’s ‘collateral damage’
The conspiracy theories of Qanon have divided families, leaving parents, spouses and siblings unsure of what to do.
The L.A. Times spoke with some family members about their experiences and the struggle of trying to pull loved ones back from the right-wing movement the FBI has labeled a “domestic terror threat.”
L.A. Times staff writer Anita Chabria shared the story.
