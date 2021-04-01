Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 01:16
4 killed, including child, in mass shooting at Orange office complex
Share
California

4 killed, including child, in mass shooting at Orange office complex

Four people, including a child, were killed Wednesday evening and a fifth person was injured in a mass shooting in Orange.

Share
CaliforniaVideos: Latest