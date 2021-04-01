LA Times Today: USC to pay $1.1 billion to settle decades of sex abuse claims against gynecologist
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Three years ago, L.A. Times reporters Harriett Ryan, Matt Hamilton, and Paul Pringle broke the story of USC gynecologist George Tyndall preying on hundreds of female students. The reporters won a Pulitzer Prize for their investigative work.
Last week, the school agreed to pay more than $1.1 billion to former patients of Tyndall. It’s the largest payout ever in higher education.
L.A. Times reporters Harriett Ryan and Matt Hamilton joined me with the story.
Last week, the school agreed to pay more than $1.1 billion to former patients of Tyndall. It’s the largest payout ever in higher education.
L.A. Times reporters Harriett Ryan and Matt Hamilton joined me with the story.