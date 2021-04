LA Times Today: The Echo Park homeless camp is gone. What happens next?

With downtown Los Angeles as the backdrop, Echo Park Lake is one of L.A.’s most famous landmarks.But what began as a few tents pitched near the lake, evolved into a massive commune-like encampment, making Echo Park Lake nearly unrecognizable.Then, the city stepped in, clearing out the park completely.L.A. Times staff writer Ben Oreskes joined us to talk about the shutdown and what it means for the future of the city.