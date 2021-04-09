Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 02:00
Gov. Newsom unveils an expansive wildfire prevention plan after a year record forest fires
Share
California

Gov. Newsom unveils an expansive wildfire prevention plan after a year record forest fires

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a $536-million proposal to help prevent wildfires for the upcoming year.

Share
CaliforniaVideos: Latest