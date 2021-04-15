LA Times Today: Plan may return Manhattan Beach land to Black descendants of Bruce family
One hundred years ago, the city of Manhattan Beach seized a Black family’s thriving oceanfront resort and forced Black beachgoers out of town.
Now, the first step has been taken toward correcting what many people see as an historic injustice in an area known as Bruce’s Beach.
L.A. Times reporter Rosanna Xia joined us to talk about a new state bill that would create a path for descendants of the original owners to reclaim the property.
