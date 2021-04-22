LA Times Today: Vaccinating California’s most vulnerable residents
All California residents 16 and over are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, but vaccinating the state’s most vulnerable is still a high priority.
The L.A. Times recently followed a youth organization, which opened a pop-up mobile vaccination clinic in Chinatown.
