LA Times Today: Inside L.A.'s tiny homes
In early February, the city of Los Angeles opened an interim housing shelter featuring 39 prefab tiny homes. It’s designed to help get people back on their feet as they seek other housing. We recently visited L.A.’s first tiny home village to see how these eight-foot by eight foot spaces aren’t boxes—they’re home.