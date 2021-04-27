LA Times Today: City Beat - Life in the pandemic in-between

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

After a long year of being cooped up inside, people around Los Angeles are emerging from their pandemic bubbles.



L.A. Times City Beat columnist Nita Lelyveld ventured out to find out whether locals are leaping forward eager to get out or still tip toeing cautiously.



Nita shared how people are feeling during this pandemic in-between.