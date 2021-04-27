LA Times Today: LAUSD reopens

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Less than half the expected number of LAUSD students returned to school in the first week of reopening. But officials say that number has since improved. They expect students will be able to return to all-day, in-person instruction in the fall.



In the meantime, the district is now considering who will fill the shoes of outgoing Superintendent Austin Buetner and is also busy planning strategies for post-pandemic education. Will that mean a longer school year?



Education reporter Howard Blume joined Lisa McRee with more.