Will you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Information, misinformation and a much-needed conversation

After hearing from Southern Californians who did not want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, we spoke with a medical expert about opinions about vaccines.

Tens of millions of Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19. But tens of millions more haven’t yet.



We traveled around Southern California — Whittier Boulevard, Echo Park, Huntington Beach, Santa Monica, Baldwin Hills and Hollywood — to ask people whether they would take the vaccine when it was offered to them, and if not, why.



After hearing people’s concerns, we talked to Dr. Heather Irobunda, an obstetrician and gynecologist who has addressed vaccine hesitancy with patients and her followers on social media. Here, Irobunda has a conversation with Jessica Roy, an assistant editor on The Times’ utility journalism team, and Albert Brave Tiger Lee, a staff videographer, about information, disinformation and the wide range of opinions about the COVID-19 vaccines.