LA Times Today: Political opposites team up

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As a former senior advisor to Ronald Reagan, Ed Rollins is no stranger to the political scene.



Now, Rollins, who has made his career as a Republican strategist, is teaming up with former San Francisco mayor and assembly speaker Willie Brown on a new venture, despite their political differences.



Mr. Rollins joined us to share all the details on this new venture, and what he thinks about the current state of the Republican Party.