LA Times Today: Inside one of Hollywood’s most audacious Ponzi schemes
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
What’s the old saying? “Hollywood couldn’t have written this script.”
Zachary Horwitz came to L.A. to make it as a movie star. But after a slow start to his career, he began a small time production company.
He allegedly swindled nearly 700-million dollars from investors, in one of the most daring Ponzi schemes in the history of Hollywood.
L.A. Times’ Michael Finnegan shared the story.
Zachary Horwitz came to L.A. to make it as a movie star. But after a slow start to his career, he began a small time production company.
He allegedly swindled nearly 700-million dollars from investors, in one of the most daring Ponzi schemes in the history of Hollywood.
L.A. Times’ Michael Finnegan shared the story.