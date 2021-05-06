LA Times Today: Your guide to the 2021 Newsom recall election
With Governor Gavin Newsom now facing a recall election, could history repeat itself?
In 2003, the recall election against then-governor Gray Davis created a political spectacle. It ended with voters ousting Davis from office and electing Hollywood action star Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Phil Willon covers California politics at the L.A. Times and joined us to explain this year’s recall effort.
