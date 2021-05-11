LA Times Today: California police reform bill struggles
California is one of four states in the nation that doesn’t have a way to ban abusive cops from jumping from one police agency to another even after being fired.
Now, a bill to change that is facing fierce opposition in Sacramento.
L.A. Times’ Anita Chabria joined us with more on the pushback in the legislature, which has struggled to pass major police reforms in the past year.
