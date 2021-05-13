LA Times Today: Column One - During Ramadan, every night is a ‘date’ night
It’s estimated that 500-thousand Muslims live in Southern California, and one million in the state. For them, this is the holy month of Ramadan – an annual observance featuring prayer, reflection, community and fasting.
And as L.A. Times staff writer Brittny Mejia reports in Column One, for most families the star of each evening as they break fast, is a date. Brittny joined us with the story.
