LA Times Today: Point Loma boat wreck underscores migrants’ desperation
Earlier this month, three people died and more than two dozen were injured after a boat crashed and broke apart off the San Diego coast.
This deadly incident comes at a time of escalating maritime smuggling attempts in Southern California.
L.A. Times staff writer Brittny Mejia joined us to talk about why smugglers have been taking to the sea.
