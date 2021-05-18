LA Times Today: UC admissions a tough waiting game
Colleges around the state are moving forward with preparations for fall of 2021. The University of California system has received a record number of applications. And all schools have tentatively committed to be back on campus full-time come August.
Now, administrators and families are trying to work through these uncharted times.
L.A. Times education reporter Teresa Watanabe shared the story.
