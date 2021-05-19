LA Times Today: Newsom promises sweeping change in California’s $267-billion budget
If Governor Gavin Newsom has his way, California will embark on the most ambitious era of government spending since the boom times of the mid-20th century.
He calls his new budget “historic” and “transformational,” but critics say he’s playing politics with billions of dollars of federal handouts. State lawmakers must approve a budget by June 15.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief John Myers has written about it and shared the story.
