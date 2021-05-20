Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:36
LA Times Today: Pet owners, vets want telemedicine to continue post-pandemic
Share
California

LA Times Today: Pet owners, vets want telemedicine to continue post-pandemic

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
The pandemic has altered our lives in so many different ways. But it’s also changed for our pets.

In June, a rule is set to expire which allows California veterinarians to treat animals remotely, if they were already patients.

Now, a federal lawsuit has been filed, asking the the state to make this rule permanent. L.A. Times reporter Maura Dolan shared the story.
California