LA Times Today: Pet owners, vets want telemedicine to continue post-pandemic
The pandemic has altered our lives in so many different ways. But it’s also changed for our pets.
In June, a rule is set to expire which allows California veterinarians to treat animals remotely, if they were already patients.
Now, a federal lawsuit has been filed, asking the the state to make this rule permanent. L.A. Times reporter Maura Dolan shared the story.
