Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 01:00
Homeless woman stabbed in head while sleeping on sidewalk
Share
California

Homeless woman stabbed in head while sleeping on sidewalk

A 59-year-old homeless woman was stabbed in the head with a kitchen knife while sleeping on a sidewalk in South-Central early Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Share
California