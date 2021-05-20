LA Times Today: Warehouse boom, pollution bust
Southern California air quality officials recently adopted new rules to fight air pollution in communities which have come to be known as “diesel death zones.”
The regulations affect areas where residents are regularly exposed to emissions from nearby diesel truck traffic and warehouse distribution centers.
L.A. Times environmental reporter Tony Barboza joined us to explain the new rules and who stands to benefit the most.
