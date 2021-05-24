LA Times Today: Will Slab City bounce back as the Shangri-La of desert weirdness?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Known for its unconventional way of life, Slab City, California has grown into an off the grid community of artists, oddballs and squatters.
But even the “last free place in America,” as locals call it, didn’t stand a chance against COVID-19.
L.A. Times staff writer Priscella Vega joined us with more.
But even the “last free place in America,” as locals call it, didn’t stand a chance against COVID-19.
L.A. Times staff writer Priscella Vega joined us with more.