LA Times Today: Summit seeks to amplify AAPI representation in media and entertainment

Last week, when President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, he noted the importance of acknowledging and confronting anti-Asian racism in our country: “All of this hate hides in plain sight . It hides in plain sight. And too often, it is met with silence. Silence by the media. Silence by our politics. And silence by our history.”



This week, leaders from a cross section of entertainment, technology, politics and journalism will come together at a virtual summit seeking to end this pattern of silence, and amplify AAPI representation in media.



Joining me now is social entrepreneur Peter Shiao, CEO and founder of Immortal Studios and organizer of this event.