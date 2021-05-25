LA Times Today: Organization seeks to re-imagine juvenile criminal justice in Los Angeles

For years, groups such as the Youth Justice Coalition have been pushing L.A. County to build a justice system focused on “care first, jail last.”



One initiative, called Youth Justice Reimagined, recommends investing in a Department of Youth Development. It was approved last November and may finally get its funding this summer.