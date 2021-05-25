LA Times Today: Newsom proposes transitional kindergarten for all
Big changes may be coming to California’s schools.
Governor Gavin Newsom proposed an ambitious expansion of the state’s early education program, setting his sights on transitional kindergarten for all.
But how will it work?
L.A. Times staff writer Sonja Sharp shared what this bold plan means for the state’s youngest learners.
