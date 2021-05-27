LA Times Today: Racial equity and police reform
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Just days after George Floyd’s murder, L.A. Times’ Erika Smith wrote her first piece as a columnist for the paper. It was about how California isn’t as enlightened about race as we think.
Erika joined us to reflect, as our nation finds itself at a crossroads in its struggle with racial equity and police reform.
Erika joined us to reflect, as our nation finds itself at a crossroads in its struggle with racial equity and police reform.