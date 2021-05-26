LA Times Today: Teen activists tackle racism and campus policing
With the nation facing a moment of reckoning on race and over-policing, teen activism has become instrumental in the push to re-imagine policing on school campuses.
One high school senior from L.A. who is making a difference is 17-year-old Kahlila Williams. Kahlila joined us to talk about it.
