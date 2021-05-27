LA Times Today: Novelist Lisa See on the history of her family and L.A.'s Chinatown

May is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. And after months of anti-Asian attacks and bigotry, this year’s celebration of the culture and contributions of Asians and Pacific Islanders seems particularly meaningful. We asked best-selling author Lisa See to meet us downtown to explore her family’s Chinese heritage and the history of L.A.'s Chinatown.