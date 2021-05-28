Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Lost for decades, a World War II hero comes home to L.A.
In 1943, Grace Cruz and her family were gathered at their home in Boyle Heights when they received news that her oldest son, Jacob, was killed during a battle in World War II. He was just 18 years old.

Now, decades later, the soldier has come home to his final resting place.

L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano shared his story.
